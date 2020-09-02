Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Popular worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 71.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 369,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 153,701 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 803.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 46,952 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of BPOP opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

