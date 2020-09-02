First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of First Merchants worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 517,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 151,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,975 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 0.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 424,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

