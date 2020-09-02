Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 43,204 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

