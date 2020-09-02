Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 88,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,797,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $113,260,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $73,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,311,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $78,712,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CARR opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.
Carrier Global Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).
Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.