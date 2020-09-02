Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 88,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,797,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $113,260,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $73,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,311,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $78,712,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

