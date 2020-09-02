Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of MSG Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $9,406,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $8,936,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NASDAQ MSGE opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Featured Story: Oversold

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,825 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,825 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF
Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,027 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,027 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Malibu Boats Inc
HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Malibu Boats Inc
XPO Logistics Inc Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
XPO Logistics Inc Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report