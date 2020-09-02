Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of MSG Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $9,406,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $8,936,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSG Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NASDAQ MSGE opened at $74.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

