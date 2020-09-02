Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,540.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,628,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074,570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,379,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,171 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,177,034.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,646,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

