24,619 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,619 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,266.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

