Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83,589 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Air Lease worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Air Lease by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,493 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,041,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,543,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,796,000 after acquiring an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,443,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after acquiring an additional 858,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of AL stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.