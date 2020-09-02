Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 32,411 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 7.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 133.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orange by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Orange stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Orange SA has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

