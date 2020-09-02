Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,020 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of PROS worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in PROS in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 49.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PROS by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $89,260.00. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.36. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

