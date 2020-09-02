Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Home Bancshares worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

