Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Primo Water worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $356,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.