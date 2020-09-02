Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 93,285 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 93,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,837,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

VIAC opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

