Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 89.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 83.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 67.8% during the second quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $104.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

