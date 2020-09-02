Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 56,826 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,062 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 127.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the first quarter worth $71,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on NBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

