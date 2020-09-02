Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 42,720 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Envista worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 20.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 12.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,637,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

