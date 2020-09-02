Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,462 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $159,809,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $43,876,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $16,512,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 447.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 50.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 586,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CLSA raised shares of Honda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

