Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

MLM stock opened at $207.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

