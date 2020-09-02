Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 45,166 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 74.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amc Networks in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 69.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Amc Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

