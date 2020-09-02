Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.