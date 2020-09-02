Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 26,767 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

