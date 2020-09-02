TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

THS stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

