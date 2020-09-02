Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 234,977 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 234,977 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SLM by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,595,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,179,000 after buying an additional 165,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SLM by 236.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,364,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,138,000 after buying an additional 5,879,203 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SLM by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,429,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,197,000 after buying an additional 1,387,894 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,064,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,635,000 after buying an additional 373,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,702,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 5,450,574 shares during the last quarter.

SLM opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.37. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $348.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.45%.

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

