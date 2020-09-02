Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.17% of Skyline worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,515,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 118,842 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,249,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKY opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Skyline from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

