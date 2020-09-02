Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.77.

RY opened at $75.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

