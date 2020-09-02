Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after buying an additional 524,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,862.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 338,187 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,758,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after buying an additional 266,781 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 216,857 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 8.11. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $184.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.61.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $396,479.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total transaction of $307,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,012.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,632,243. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

