Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,736 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

