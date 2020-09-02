Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,268 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

