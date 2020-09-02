Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,130 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 4.14. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.13 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

