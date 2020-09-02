Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 1,912 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BFAM opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
