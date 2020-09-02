Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 1,912 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

