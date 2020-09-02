Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.14. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 44.95%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

HEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

