Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $232,000 in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47,024 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AZPN opened at $130.75 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

