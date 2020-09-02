Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $113.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,031,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $349,381.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,545 shares of company stock valued at $42,821,188. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

