Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $237,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

