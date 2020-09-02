OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OFG opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.64.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

