OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OFG opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.64.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.
About OFG Bancorp
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
