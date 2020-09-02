Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro acquired 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 250,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 600.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 301,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 258,370 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

