A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,531 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Cfra cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $53.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

