Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Insider Pamela Esposito Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Replimune Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Replimune Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.