Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $234,000 in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

