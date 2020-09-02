Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Given Media Impact Rating of 2.17

Media headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a news impact score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYDAF opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

