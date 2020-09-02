Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 617.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEX. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $163.46 on Wednesday. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.49.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

