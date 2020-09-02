2,099 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AptarGroup by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In other news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

