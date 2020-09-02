Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 5,953 Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Service Co. International stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

