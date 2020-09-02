CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Joseph N. Headlee Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Joseph N. Headlee purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. CB Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBFV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CB Financial Services from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

