Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 45,166 Shares of Amc Networks Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 45,166 Shares of Amc Networks Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Equity Residential
Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Equity Residential
Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 26,767 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 26,767 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc
TreeHouse Foods Inc. Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.
TreeHouse Foods Inc. Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 234,977 Shares of SLM Corp
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 234,977 Shares of SLM Corp
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Skyline Co.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Skyline Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report