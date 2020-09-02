Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

