H Randolph Holder, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.17 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 10.27%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Oak Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 230.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

