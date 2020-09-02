Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.80

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.80 and last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 705489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $3,393,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,284.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,535,770.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,530 shares of company stock valued at $47,263,347. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.