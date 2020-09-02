Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.80

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.80 and last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 705489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $3,393,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,284.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,535,770.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,530 shares of company stock valued at $47,263,347. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,717,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,788,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 45,166 Shares of Amc Networks Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 45,166 Shares of Amc Networks Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Equity Residential
Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Equity Residential
Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 26,767 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 26,767 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc
TreeHouse Foods Inc. Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.
TreeHouse Foods Inc. Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 234,977 Shares of SLM Corp
Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 234,977 Shares of SLM Corp
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Skyline Co.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Skyline Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report