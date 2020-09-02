PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NCR by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in NCR by 31.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $175,932.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,482.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

