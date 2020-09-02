PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,703 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,089 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462,470 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 148,397 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,495,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,118,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 106,760 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

SAND stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.