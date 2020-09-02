PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $417,000 Position in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canon by 95.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 64.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 47.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 14.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.45. Canon Inc has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

